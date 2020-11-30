 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Chippewa Falls, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.04. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News