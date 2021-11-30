Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.