Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.