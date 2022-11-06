Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
