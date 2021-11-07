 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

