Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.