Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today.…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Monday. …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecast…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs wi…
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for …
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Ra…