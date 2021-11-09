 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

