Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.