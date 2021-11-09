Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Generally fair. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see h…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chip…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low …