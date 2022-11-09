Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.