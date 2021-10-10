Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.