Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.