Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Su…
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The Chippewa…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Mond…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Chippewa Fal…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sat…