 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News