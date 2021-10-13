Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.