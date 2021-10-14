 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

