Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Friday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

