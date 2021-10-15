Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
