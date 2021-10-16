Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.