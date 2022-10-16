 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

