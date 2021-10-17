Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. …
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see s…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50'…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.