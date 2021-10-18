The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see s…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50'…