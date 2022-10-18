Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.