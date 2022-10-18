Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Chippewa Falls residents sh…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool …
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Hard freeze expected. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Chippewa Falls peo…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low.…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Ch…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Monday's w…