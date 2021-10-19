 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

