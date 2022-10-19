Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 19, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

