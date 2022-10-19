Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.