Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
