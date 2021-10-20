 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

