Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
