Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

