Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
