 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News