Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. …
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light …
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Rain is ex…
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'l…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach th…
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.