Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.