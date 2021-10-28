 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

