Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
