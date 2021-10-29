Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Keep a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light …
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 m…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach th…