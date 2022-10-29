Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
