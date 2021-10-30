 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

