Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.