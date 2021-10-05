Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.