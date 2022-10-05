 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

