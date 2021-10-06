Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
