Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Friday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.