Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

