Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.