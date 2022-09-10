Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
