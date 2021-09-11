 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

