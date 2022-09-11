The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 10:46 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
