Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.