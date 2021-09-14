Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.