Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.