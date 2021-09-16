The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forec…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It…
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Rain with thunderstorms by morning. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds SS…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 57 degrees is today's lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It…