Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.